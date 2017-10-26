Turkish Foreign Ministry recalls back 17 ambassadors

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has recalled back its ambassadors in 17 countries.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the decision was published in the Resmi Gazete newspaper.

A number of dismissed diplomats are under the order of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkey's Ambassador to Georgia Zeki Levent Gümrükçü is also among recalled. He has been appointed ambassador to Belgium.

Ankara's envoy to Belgium Mehmet Hakan Olcay was also recalled and appointed to the new post at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Totally, official Ankara has appointed new ambassadors to 21 countries.