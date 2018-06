Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu today will arrive on an official visit to the United States of America.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Star newspaper.

The publication reports that one of the reasons for the minister's visit to Washington will be talks for the extradition of Fethullah Gülen to Turkey, who is accused in the organization of a military coup in Turkey.