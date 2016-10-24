Turkish FM: Our four F-16 fighters joined air strikes over Mosul

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four F-16 jets of Turkish Air Forces support coalition forces in operation to retake Mosul form Islamic State (IS) terrorists.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated in press conference held together with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

“Our four F-16 air fighters participate in operations together with coalition forces. We closely participate in Mosul offensive. Kurdish forces trained by our military in northern Iraq and local forces take active part in Bashika operation. Forces in Bashiqa neutralized 700 militants of Islamic State.

The minister stressed that Iraq’s security is as important as Turkey’s security: “PKK terrorists cross Turkish borders from different parts of Iraq and launch attacks within Turkey. They try to settle in Sincar region of Iraq and create second Qandil (PKK camp in the mountainous region of Iraq - Report). We will not allow PKK settlement there”.