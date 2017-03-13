Turkish EU Minister: We will impose sanctions against Netherlands

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is a sovereign state, and we will have sanctions".

Report informs citing the Daily Sabah, Turkish Minister for European Union Ömer Çelik has said.

He said that, racism, discrimination, selectivity idea reigns in Netherlands. He pointed to the political-ideological view of Dutchfar-rightParty forFreedom (PVV)leader Geert Wilders and said: "We know Wilders' approach to the issue and his awareness of this idea very well. There is no doubt we will impose sanctions. They will be responded. But there is no need to say "reduce tension" to us. European Union and the Council of Europe have huge responsibility in this issue. Offering to parties to show restraint is not enough for us. Because we know Wilders and his thoughts very well."

Ömer Çelik noted that Netherlands violated European Convention on Human Rights: "Racist, neo-fascist force appeared there".

Notably, on March 11, the Netherlands barred a plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister from landing in Rotterdam. In addition, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya has been declared by Dutch authorities an "undesirable alien" and detained by police.