    Turkish Deputy PM: Erdoğan will arrive in St. Petersburg on August 9

    Mehmet Şimşek: Moscow and Ankara need to normalize interrupted relations as soon as possible

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in St. Petersburg on August 9.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

    According to him, Moscow and Ankara need to normalize interrupted relations as soon as possible.

    According to the Russian TASS, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has informed on a planned meeting of the Russian and Turkish Presidents in the first half of August.

