Turkish Deputy PM calls for joint declaration against terror

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus has called on the three other parties of parliament to stand out against terror with a joint declaration, Report informs citing Turkish media.

Kurtulmus also reiterated Davutoglu’s call to stand against terror after a deadly suicide bombing in Suruc on Monday, which killed 32 people.

The suspected suicide attack in Suruc, a town in Sanliurfa province close to the Syrian border, reportedly targeted activists preparing to visit Kobani, the Syrian town devastated by fighting between Daesh and Kurdish forces.

“As four parties, let’s stand against terror with a joint declaration,” Kurtulmus said.

He also called on pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader Selahattin Demirtas and other HDP members to use “language of peace”.

Deputy PM Kurtulmus also said that Turkey was the first country to call Daesh a terrorist organization. He said that there was a wrong perception that Turkey was in cooperation with Daesh or even tolerated it.