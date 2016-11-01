 Top
    Turkish Chief of Staff visits Russia for military talks

    He has already met with Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar has today arrived in Russia on Tuesday to hold talks on military cooperation and regional issues.

    H. Akar arrived in Russia as the official invitee of his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov.

    A statement released on the website of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said that two military chiefs have exchanged information and views on these issues.

    Following a downturn in relations after Turkish jets downed a Russian bomber breaching its airspace on Nov. 24, 2015, Turkey and Russia entered in a process of improving relations in August.

