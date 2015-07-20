Turkish blast kills 27 near Syrian border, Internal Ministry says - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku, 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border killed 27 people and wounded around 100 who were being treated in local hospitals, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday, Report informs citing Reuters.

It said there were concerns that the death toll could rise.

15:47

An explosion in Turkey near the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani is feared to have left over 20 people dead and at least 50 injured, Report informs citing Reuters agency.

An explosion in Turkey near the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani was feared to have left 20 people dead and over 50 injured.

The blast hit a cultural centre in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Monday.

A local broadcaster initially claimed, at least 15 people were killed in the explosion.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast in the town, which is around six miles from Kobani, which has faced Islamic State attacks in recent months.