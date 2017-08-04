Turkish and Qatari naval forces to hold joint exercises

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The naval forces of Turkey and Qatar will hold joint exercises on August 6-7.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the Qatari Defense Ministry has released a statement.

According to statement, the issue regarding holding exercises was mulled on July 31 this year on board of “Gokova” ship of the Turkish Armed Forces with the participation of commander of the Qatari Naval Forces, admiral Muhammad bin Naser al-Muhannadi.

The Turkish warship, that will take part in the exercises with 214 military on board, has dropped anchor at Hamed port located in the south-east of Qatar’s capital Doha.