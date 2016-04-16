Turkish and Iranian Presidents meet in Ankara

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ After completion of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) 13th Summit, today Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has received Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara.

Report informs citing Iranian media.

The information declares that expansion of economic, social and cultural relations between the countries as well as the situation in Syria and Iraq have been discussed in the framework of Hassan Rouhani's visit to Turkey.

According to the information, after face-to-face meeting, the presidents attended the meeting of Turkish-Iran 3rd High Level Cooperation Council. Then documents on several fields have been signed between the countries.