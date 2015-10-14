Turkish and Finnish presidents pay homage at Ankara bombing site

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President pays homage at Ankara bombing site. Along with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid a wreath in front of the city's railway station, where two suicide bombers blew themselves up on Saturday, killing 97 people, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The government has said the Islamic State (IS) group is the prime suspect behind the attack, which also injured more than 500.

The bombings have raised political tensions to new highs as Turkey prepares for a November 1 snap election, with polarisation within the country now greater than ever.

Erdogan has admitted there were security shortcomings but said their magnitude would only be made clear later. He has ordered a top-level probe into the bombings.

There have been growing indications that the authorities are focusing on possible parallels or even links to a Jul 20 suicide bombing at a peace rally in Suruc on the Syrian border that killed 34.

The government blamed IS for that attack, which also targeted a gathering of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists.