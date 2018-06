Turkish Air Force Academy launches an operation

18 July, 2016 10:40

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Operation was launched in Air Force Academy due to attempted military coup in Turkey. Report informs citing the Turkish media, İstanbul Police Department's anti-terror units departed for Turkish Air Force Academy in Yeşilköy this morning. Rapid deployment forces and special police officers entered the building. Schools and hostels were searched.