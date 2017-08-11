Turkey will mark Eid al-Adha with ten days

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Ten days of Eid al-Adha vacation is good in terms of tourism".

Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayer.

He also stressed that the government is working on a program regarding the ten-day vacation.

Notably, Turkish Prime minister Binali Yıldırım said in response to a question of journalists' on August 11 that: "Government meeting on August 15 will adopt a relevant decision".