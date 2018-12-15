Turkey to continue operations in Iraq unless all terrorists are terminated

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey intends to continue operations in Iraq's north until the complete termination of terrorists, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Report informs citing TASS that the spokesman said Turkey will continue such operations as part of the fight against terrorism organizations in Iraq to ensure its own security.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said it expects the Iraqi government to maintain due cooperation in the sphere of combat against terrorism."

The Turkish ambassador to Iraq was earlier summoned at the Foreign Ministry of this country where a protest was expressed regarding the 'repeated violation of the airspace' by Turkish aviation. On the same day Turkish armed forces arranged raids in the north of Iraq, terminating eight militants of the Worker's Party of Kurdistan (RPK) that is recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey.