Turkey's territory shelled from Syria

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey subjected to shelling from Syria.

Report informs citing Doğan, on August 1 night, fierce battle occurred between Bashar al-Assad forces and Bayırbucak Turkmens in Kesab province of Latakia region, Syria.

According to the information, during the confrontation lasted until the morning, 17 of cannon-balls fell on Kızılçat of Yayladağı region of Hatay province, Turkey. No damage or casualties were reported.

Turkish Armed Forces immediately returned fire.