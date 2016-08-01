 Top
    Turkey's territory shelled from Syria

    Turkish Armed Forces immediately returned fire

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey subjected to shelling from Syria.

    Report informs citing Doğan, on August 1 night, fierce battle occurred between Bashar al-Assad forces and Bayırbucak Turkmens in Kesab province of Latakia region, Syria.

    According to the information, during the confrontation lasted until the morning, 17 of cannon-balls fell on Kızılçat of Yayladağı region of Hatay province, Turkey. No damage or casualties were reported.

    Turkish Armed Forces immediately returned fire. 

