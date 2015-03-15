 Top
    Turkey sends teenagers back to UK after Syria attempt

    Three teenagers who were stopped from travelling to Syria from Turkey have been flown back to the UK and arrested

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two boys aged 17 from north-west London and a man aged 19 were returned to the UK on Saturday night, the Met said.

    They have been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and are being held at a police station in London.

    They were reported missing on Friday and were detained after UK police alerted Turkish officials, it added.

    Report informs referring to BBC, Scotland Yard said counter-terrorism officers had initially been made aware that the two 17-year-old boys had gone missing and were believed to be travelling to Syria.

    Further enquiries revealed they had travelled with a third man, police added.

    "Officers alerted the Turkish authorities who were able to intercept all three males, preventing travel to Syria," a police spokesman added.

