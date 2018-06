Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ 3000-5000 Turkish soldiers will serve in a military base to be established in Qatar.

Report informs, Turkish media states.

According to the report, a small number of Navy soldiers will serve in the base too.

It is the Turkey's first military base abroad. The base was created to fight against international terrorism. The units of the Turkish Air, Land and Special forces will be placed.