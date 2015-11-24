Turkey's new cabinet announced - LIST

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced the Cabinet members of Turkey's 64th government on Tuesday, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan authorized him to form the government on November 17, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

In the new cabinet, PM Davutoğlu appointed PM Davutoğlu announced the list of members of the Cabinet at a press conference in Ankara which is as follows:



Prime Minister - Ahmet Davutoğlu



Deputy Prime Minister - Numan Kurtulmuş

Deputy Prime Minister - Mehmet Şımşek

Deputy Prime Minister - Yalçın Akdoğan

Deputy Prime Minister - Tuğrul Türkeş

Deputy Prime Minister - Lütfi Elvan



Minister of the Interior - Efkan Ala

Foreign Minister - Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Economy - Mustafa Elitaş

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources – Berat Albayrak

Minister of Finance - Naci Albağ

Minister of Health - Mehmet Müezzinoğlu

Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication - Binali Yıldırım

Minister of Culture and Tourism - Mahir Ünal

Minister of National Education - Nabi Avcı

Minister of National Defence - İsmet Yılmaz

Minister of Justice - Bekir Bozdağ

EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator - Volkan Bozkır

Minister of Family and Social Policies - Sema Ramazanoğlu

Minister of Science, Industry and Technology -

Minister of Customs and Trade - Bülent Tüfenkçi

Minister of Environment and Urban Planning -

Minister of Youth and Sports - Akif Çağatay Kılıç

Minister of Labour and Social Security - Süleyman Soylu

Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock - Faruk Çelik

Development Minister - Cevdet Yılmaz

Minister of Forest and Water Management - Veysel Eroğlu



Justice and Development (AK) Party received 49,5 percent of the votes in November 1 general elections, gaining 317 seats in the parliament, while the Republican People's Party (CHP) received 137 seats, followed by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) with 59 seats and the Nationalist Movement Party with 40 seats.