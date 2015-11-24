 Top
    Turkey's new cabinet announced - LIST

    The new cabinet includes two female members: Family and Social Policies Minister and Urbanization Minister

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced the Cabinet members of Turkey's 64th government on Tuesday, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan authorized him to form the government on November 17, Report informs referring to the Turkish media. 

    In the new cabinet, PM Davutoğlu appointed PM Davutoğlu announced the list of members of the Cabinet at a press conference in Ankara which is as follows:

    Prime Minister - Ahmet Davutoğlu

    Deputy Prime Minister - Numan Kurtulmuş
    Deputy Prime Minister - Mehmet Şımşek
    Deputy Prime Minister - Yalçın Akdoğan
    Deputy Prime Minister - Tuğrul Türkeş
    Deputy Prime Minister - Lütfi Elvan

    Minister of the Interior - Efkan Ala
    Foreign Minister - Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
    Minister of Economy - Mustafa Elitaş
    Minister of Energy and Natural Resources – Berat Albayrak
    Minister of Finance - Naci Albağ
    Minister of Health - Mehmet Müezzinoğlu
    Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication - Binali Yıldırım
    Minister of Culture and Tourism - Mahir Ünal
    Minister of National Education - Nabi Avcı
    Minister of National Defence - İsmet Yılmaz
    Minister of Justice - Bekir Bozdağ
    EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator - Volkan Bozkır
    Minister of Family and Social Policies - Sema Ramazanoğlu
    Minister of Science, Industry and Technology -
    Minister of Customs and Trade - Bülent Tüfenkçi
    Minister of Environment and Urban Planning -
    Minister of Youth and Sports - Akif Çağatay Kılıç
    Minister of Labour and Social Security - Süleyman Soylu
    Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock - Faruk Çelik
    Development Minister - Cevdet Yılmaz
    Minister of Forest and Water Management - Veysel Eroğlu

    Justice and Development (AK) Party received 49,5 percent of the votes in November 1 general elections, gaining 317 seats in the parliament, while the Republican People's Party (CHP) received 137 seats, followed by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) with 59 seats and the Nationalist Movement Party with 40 seats.

