Turkey's new cabinet announced - LIST

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced the Cabinet members of Turkey's 64th government on Tuesday, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan authorized him to form the government on November 17, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.
In the new cabinet, PM Davutoğlu appointed PM Davutoğlu announced the list of members of the Cabinet at a press conference in Ankara which is as follows:
Prime Minister - Ahmet Davutoğlu
Deputy Prime Minister - Numan Kurtulmuş
Deputy Prime Minister - Mehmet Şımşek
Deputy Prime Minister - Yalçın Akdoğan
Deputy Prime Minister - Tuğrul Türkeş
Deputy Prime Minister - Lütfi Elvan
Minister of the Interior - Efkan Ala
Foreign Minister - Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Minister of Economy - Mustafa Elitaş
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources – Berat Albayrak
Minister of Finance - Naci Albağ
Minister of Health - Mehmet Müezzinoğlu
Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication - Binali Yıldırım
Minister of Culture and Tourism - Mahir Ünal
Minister of National Education - Nabi Avcı
Minister of National Defence - İsmet Yılmaz
Minister of Justice - Bekir Bozdağ
EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator - Volkan Bozkır
Minister of Family and Social Policies - Sema Ramazanoğlu
Minister of Science, Industry and Technology -
Minister of Customs and Trade - Bülent Tüfenkçi
Minister of Environment and Urban Planning -
Minister of Youth and Sports - Akif Çağatay Kılıç
Minister of Labour and Social Security - Süleyman Soylu
Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock - Faruk Çelik
Development Minister - Cevdet Yılmaz
Minister of Forest and Water Management - Veysel Eroğlu
Justice and Development (AK) Party received 49,5 percent of the votes in November 1 general elections, gaining 317 seats in the parliament, while the Republican People's Party (CHP) received 137 seats, followed by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) with 59 seats and the Nationalist Movement Party with 40 seats.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
