Turkey president urges US leadership to condemn killing of Muslims

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged U.S. President Barack Obama to take a firm stand against the death of three Muslims at the residential complex of the North Carolina State University.

Erdogan, delivering a speech at Mexico's Matias Romero Institute on Thursday, Feb. 12, called on President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry to condemn the murder in a statement.

"Why are you still keeping silent?” he asked, stressing that he has been waiting to hear their voice on the incident, which he called an "act of cruelty."

Three young Muslims from the same family, with two being married, were shot dead Wednesday at the residential complex of the North Carolina State University in the U.S.

Police named the victims as 23-year-old Deah Shaddy Barakat, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.

Erdogan cursed the suspect, 46-year-old Craig Stephen Hicks, who was charged with three counts of murder.

"An international fight against terrorism is a must," the president stressed, "Both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are crimes against humanity."

Erdogan also said that the U.N. Security Council was not fulfilling its responsibility to humanity and that "such a system cannot provide justice."