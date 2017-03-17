Turkey opens first and largest military camp abroad soon

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's military training camp built in Somalia capital, Mogadishu will be opened in April.

Report informs citing the Haber7, this will be Turkey's largest military training camp abroad.

According to information, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chief of General Staff, Army Gen Hulusi Akar will also attend the opening of military base.

According to information, construction of this center in 400 acres of land began in March 2015. 50 mln USD was spent on financing of its construction. There are 3 military schools in military camp. 1 000 soldiers will be instructed there. Apart from Somalia, soldiers from other African countries will be trained there.