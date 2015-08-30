Turkey launches strikes as part of anti-Daesh coalition

Baku. 30 August REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has conducted its first airstrikes as part of the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, Turkish Air Force jets launched attacks on Daesh positions considered a threat to Turkey late on Friday, the ministry said.

“Our warplanes, together with coalition war planes, began carrying out a joint air campaign as of yesterday evening against Daesh positions in Syria that pose a threat to our country’s security,” the statement said.

“Fighting the terror organization is a primary national security issue for Turkey. This fight will continue in resolution.”

The statement gave no further detail of the strikes, launched under the operational name Inherent Resolve.

The ministry added: “ Turkey will continue its active support for efforts at national level and within the internationalcoalition to eliminate the terror threat stemming from Daesh, which Turkey has listed among terror organizations since 2013.”

Turkish planes attacked Daesh targets in Syria on July 24 but that was before agreeing to join the coalition against Daesh and allowing U.S. aircraft to use Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey to target the militants.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said that the Turkish Air Force strikes “were fully integrated” into the coalition’s campaign.

“We commend Turkey for its participation in counter-ISIL air operations alongside other Coalition nations in the international campaign to degrade and ultimately defeat ISIL,” Cook said in a statement.

Friday’s attack came after Turkish and U.S. officials announced an agreement on integrating the Turkish Air Force into the air campaign on Aug. 24.