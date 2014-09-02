​Turkey is planning to establish an analogue of the Silicon Valley

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first analogue of Silicon Valley in Turkey, Scientific Valley will be created under the concept of development of the country until 2023. Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu news agency, this was stated by the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology of Turkey Fikri Ishik.

"The area of the valley will be three million square meters - 420 football fields. It is planned to involve in its work 150 thousand scientific and technical experts, developers", the Minister said.

In his words, tendering for projects of infrastructure construction will be completed by the end of September and the construction of facilities is scheduled to be finished at the end of 2015. Multi-functional complexes, as well as residential development for future personnel: schools, hospitals, sports centers, banks, cultural and other social facilities are among them in addition to office buildings.

"We will begin negotiations from next week with the universities on the subject of what knowledge applicants must have to work in the valley, which research areas to represent, which degree to have", the Minister issued.

Fikri Ishik noted that the Ministry is holding talks with domestic and foreign investors and construction companies. According to him, foreign firms would involve the human resources of Turkey in the work.Minister stated, that the construction of the Research Valley is one of the important problems in global projects of the Turkish government, which will be implemented before the 100th anniversary of the Republic in 2023.