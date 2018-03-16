 Top
    Turkey imposes sanctions on North Korea

    39 North Korea citizens banned from traveling to Turkey

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has seized properties of 39 North Korean citizens.

    Report informs citing the Resmi Gazete, it was stressed in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkey.

    It was noted that this decision was made in accordance with the resolution of the UN Security Council on imposing sanctions on North Korea.

    According to decision, 39 citizens of North Korea have been banned from traveling to Turkey.

    According to decision of the Turkish government, the ban is imposed on transfers of gold to participate in the nuclear program of North Korea, the sale of natural gas, crude oil, textiles, shipbuilding, industrial equipment, vehicles, iron, steel and other metals.

    In addition, lead, food, electrical appliances, machine-tools, silk, ready-made clothing, seafood, etc. will be checked at sea ports and airports in North Korea, and in the absence of urgent or vital necessity, North Korean vessels will not be able to enter the ports of Turkey.

