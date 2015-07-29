Turkey confirms that launched heaviest air strikes on PKK camps

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish government confirms that launched heaviest air strikes on PKK last night to Wednesday, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The statement made by the Prime Ministry declares that, country forces launches heaviest air strikes yet on PKK, stoking Kurdish ire:"Turkish jets launched their heaviest assault on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq overnight since air strikes began last week, hours after President Tayyip Erdoğan said a peace process had become impossible.

The strikes hit six terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets including shelters, depots and caves, a statement from Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu's office said. A senior official told Reuters it was the biggest assault since the campaign started.

Turkey launched near-simultaneous strikes against PKK camps in Iraq and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) fighters in Syria last Friday, in what Davutoğlu has called a "synchronised fight against terror".