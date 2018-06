Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 8th President of Turkey Turпut Özal's brother Korkut Özal died on November 2.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, he died at his home in Istanbul.

Korkut Özal will be buried in Istanbul, November 4.

Notably, K. Özal was born on May 29, 1929 in Malatya, Turkey. He headed various ministries in 1974-1977.