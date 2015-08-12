​Trial of the soldier killed 7 Armenians starts

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today the trial of the soldier of 5th Military Garrison Valeriy Permyakov starts in Russia's 102nd military base in Gyumri.

Report informs citing Russian media, this information was provided by the court.

It was informed by the court, that the court will be held in the Russian military base in Armenia (102nd military base in Gyumri).

According to the report, the soldier is charged on the basis of articles of the taking weaponry and trying to escape from the military unit, desertion, thievery and illegal carry of firearms and ammunition: "The preliminary investigation authorities found that, on January 12 this year in order to avoid military service, Valeriy Permyakov, carrying weapons and self-service ammunition left the military unit".

Valeriy Permyakov is suspected of killing 7 members of one Armenian family in Gyumri on January 12 this year and Armenia's Investigative Committee launched a separate criminal case on this fact. Armenian Court is expected to hear the case.