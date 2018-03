Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, US President Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the White House spokesman said.

The two presidents' talks will take place at 17:30 Baku time.

Notably, on May 16, 2017, Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a one-on-one meeting in Washington.