Three people killed in fire in apartment building near Tbilisi

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fire broke out at apartment building in the Georgian city of Rustavi, near Tbilisi, 25 people were evacuated, three died.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It is reported that immediately after receiving the fire notification, five fire brigades arrived and fire was liquidated.

"Rescuers evacuated more than 25 people, including children and took them to a safer place. Three people were killed as a result of the fire. Despite heavy smoke and poor visibility, about 20 rescuers managed to localize and liquidate the fire in the shortest possible time”, Georgian interior ministry said.

Investigation is being conducted to clarify the causes of the fire.