Plenary meeting of the "G5+1 group" and Iran completed

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary meeting of the "G5+1" and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program completed in Lausanne. Report informs citing TASS, the meeting was brief and lasted about an hour. The parties discussed possible formulation of future fundamental political agreement.

Earlier, in Lausanne a coordination meeting of the "G5+1" was held. Meetings were held at the ministerial level. Russia is represented by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov due to the absence of Sergey Lavrov.