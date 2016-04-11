Operational headquarters declares counter-terrorist operation regime in Stavropol

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The operational headquarters has declared the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Stavropol Krai in Russia’s North Caucasus after an attack at a local police station, Report informs referring to the TASS, press service of Russian Federal Security Service in Stavropol Krai said on Monday.

"In accordance with federal legislature, a decision was made to conduct a counter-terrorist operation on the territory of Novoseletsky municipal district at 11am Moscow time. The operation is controlled by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee," the press service added.

Notably, five explosions occurred at the building of the police station of the Novoselitsky district of Russia’s Stavropol region in the North Caucasian Federal District. There were four attackers, the regional police sources told TASS on Monday. According to the source, all of them were killed - three blew themselves up and one was liquidated.

According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties among the local population and police officers. The situation is under control, the source said.