Mother of Vahan Martirosyan, who asked for asylum in Azerbaijan was hit by a car

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The mother of Vahan Martirosyan, who applied for political for asylum in Azerbaijan in September, was hit by a car, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to media reports, Juliet Virabyan was hit by a car when she was crossing the street. The woman was hospitalized, hip fracture was diagnosed.

The Armenian community activist Vahan Martirosyan, who was granted asylum in Azerbaijan, appealed to the Baku office of the UN and the International Red Cross to help him take his mother and relatives of his wife, pointing to the possible threat posed by the Armenian authorities.