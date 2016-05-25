​The minister's bodyguards detained for beating a businessman's son in Armenia

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the fight, 4 bodyguards of Minister of Transport and Communication of Armenia Gagik Beglaryan and two other people have been arrested.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, in spite of law enforcement forces' efforts to cover the incident up, this incident was officially confirmed in the department for public relations of the Prosecutor General.

A criminal case under the article "deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm, against two or more persons shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years."

It was impossible to obtain information about the incident from the press secretary of Beglaryan since he does not respond the phone calls.

According to the information, about 2,5 months ago, the media spread a publication that bodyguards of Gagik Beglaryan beat up the son of the owner of the "Venice House" restaurant complex, engaged in business 25-year-old Sergey Abovyan, who owns several well-known shops such as "Goodlife" and "Gallery of Brands ".

The dispute arose at the freeway, then it turned into a brawl, Abovyan got a lot of injuries, but he did not go to the hospital and this case was not registered by the law enforcement agencies.