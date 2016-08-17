 Top
    The EU launches discussions regarding Turkey's coup attempt

    Process of rapprochement between Turkey and Russia will also be discussed

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union (EU) Political and Security Committee (PSC) has launched discussions on the coup attempt in Turkey.

    Report informs citing NTV, the process of rapprochement between Turkey and Russia will also be discussed in the council.

    Notably, attitude of the EU member states towards the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), fight of Turkey against foreign militants and situation in Syria will also be discussed.

    Notably, 246 people were killed and over 2 000 people were injured during Turkey coup attempt on July 15. 

