​The car accident kills 8 people in Dagestan

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The car accident involving a bus and a "KAMAZ" killed 8 people in Dagestan.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the accident occurred on Wednesday night, "KAMAZ" with a trailer and bus on route "Derbent-Anapa" collided near the town of Talovka. Earlier it was reported that 5 people died and 29 injured.

According to him, the cause of the accident was a collision of a trailer pulled away from Kamaz and the passenger bus.

"The trailer snapped out and went out to the oncoming traffic line. The bus driver did not have time to maneuver and they collided", said the source.