    Tbilisi - Moscow flights delayed

    Georgian pilots strike

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ From December 10, the flight to Russia was stopped due to the strike of the employees of Georgia's airline company Georgian Airways .

    Report informs referring to the Kafkaz-Uzel, a strike was declared by flight and technical staff of the company. They went on strike due to the Georgian authorities' preference of Russian air-transport in flights between the two countries. 3 airlines are continuously carried out flights between Tbilisi and Moscow. Two of them are Russia's and one is Georgia's.

    In addition, the number of flights of the Georgian pilots in this direction dropped from 14 to 10.

    Also, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency refused to license on a flight to Tbilisi to "Transaero" and "Globus", a subsidiary company of Siberia.

