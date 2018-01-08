Tbilisi International Airport partly resumes its activity

Tbilisi. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport has partly resumed its activity.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs referring to the Tbilisi International Airport, flights were restored in some directions after the fog cleared away on January 8.

"However, flights to Turkey, Dubai and Munich have been canceled. Date of restoration of flights to these destinations depends on opposite sides", the airport said.

However, it was not possible to get information on compensation to the passengers who had bought flight tickets to these destinations.

Notably, on January 7 evening, Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport ceased activity for a while due to unfavorable weather conditions and heavy fog in Georgia. About 20 flights, including flight from Baku to Tbilisi, were canceled regarding poor visibility on runway.