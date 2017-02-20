Tashkent airport rejects first in 25 years passenger arrival from Dushanbe

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tashkent airport rejected to receive first passenger plane in 25 years from Dushanbe. Report informs referring to BBC, Tajik airlines company “Somon Air” told.

“On February 10 in negotiations in Tashkent “Somon Air” was granted permission to carry out flights to Tashkent from February 20. However, today “Somon Air” received notification from Tashkent airport on rejection of flight”, the airlines company’s statement says.

26 passengers were expected to arrive in Tashkent with first regular flight.

“Money paid for tickets have been returned to all passengers. Some passengers changed tickets to flight Dushanbe- Khujand”, the airlines company added.

First flight during 25 years arrived in Tashkent from Dushanbe on February 10 with special guests on board. This was technical flight.

Direct flights between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were halted in 1993 due to political escalation.

Visa regime works between two countries to date.