Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says

    Region
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 14:38
    Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says

    Relations between Tajikistan and Russia are developing rapidly across all areas, and bilateral trade continues to grow, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Report informs, citing Russian media, that Rahmon highlighted the steady rise in trade.

    "Our relations are developing across all areas. I would especially like to note that bilateral trade is growing every year," Rahmon said.

    He added that the two countries were also cooperating effectively on security.

    Vladimir Putin Emomali Rahmon Tajikistan
    Рахмон сообщил о ежегодном росте товарооборота между Россией и Таджикистаном
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    44 filmi

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