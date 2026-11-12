Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says
Region
- 12 November, 2026
- 14:38
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Relations between Tajikistan and Russia are developing rapidly across all areas, and bilateral trade continues to grow, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Report informs, citing Russian media, that Rahmon highlighted the steady rise in trade.
"Our relations are developing across all areas. I would especially like to note that bilateral trade is growing every year," Rahmon said.
He added that the two countries were also cooperating effectively on security.
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