Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says

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Relations between Tajikistan and Russia are developing rapidly across all areas, and bilateral trade continues to grow, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, citing Russian media, that Rahmon highlighted the steady rise in trade.

"Our relations are developing across all areas. I would especially like to note that bilateral trade is growing every year," Rahmon said.

He added that the two countries were also cooperating effectively on security.