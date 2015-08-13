 Top
    Switzerland cancels sanctions against Iran

    The decision comes into force today

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The decision on the cancellation of Switzerland's sanctions imposed against Iran comes into force today.

    The board's statement on the matter says: "We welcome the Nuclear Agreement reached between Iran and the "six " countries (United States, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China) on the settlement of nuclear issue. This understanding opens political and economic prospects including bilateral relations."

    Switzerland imposed sanctions towards Iran in February 2007. 

