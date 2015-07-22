Suruc massacre: Turkey suicide bombing suspect identified

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A suspect has been identified in the suicide bomb attack that killed 32 young activists in Turkey, the country's prime minister has said.

Ahmet Davutoglu, speaking near the scene of the blast in Suruc near the Syrian border, said the suspect's international and domestic links were being investigated.

He said there was a "high probability" the Islamic State group was to blame.

The government has now vowed to increase security at the Syrian border.

The suspect is Sheikh Abdurrahman Alagoz, as identified.

According to police, Alagoz and his brother Yunus Emre went missing from their home in the southeastern province of Adiyaman six months ago.

Their family fled their home following media reports on the bombing that indicated Alagoz was a suspect.

Alagoz’s mother saying he had returned home 10 days ago but then disappeared.