Students leave schools linked to FETO in Denmark

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ 40% of students in Denmark leave schools linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, 7 primary schools, 4 high schools and 3 one-year boarding schools were most subjected to loss of student.

According to the information this will cause a huge financial loss in organization.

Denmark's "TV2" channel reported about schools, number of students and their names.

"Phoenix Okul" 2 students, "Falster Okul" 2, "Vesterborg Okul" 3, "Özel Osterbro Okul" 4, "Uluslararası Osterbro Okul" 6, "Özel Hoje Taastrup Gymnasium" 10, "Özel Kopenhag Gymnasium" 15, "Özel Nilen Okul" 20, "Salix Okul" 30, "Özel Slagelse Okul" 30, "Özel Hillerod Okul" 41, "Özel Ballerup Okul" 62, "HAY Okul" 70, "Özel Hoje Taastrup Okul" 71.