Strong fire engulfs Bursa, one dead

5 December, 2016 17:32

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fire occurred in a construction area in Odunluk quarter, Nilufer district, Bursa province of Turkey. Report informs citing Habertürk, it took place near Bursa-Izmir highway. Fire spread in a short time. Train traffic to Bursa stopped. DHA declares, one person died as a result. No official statement reported.