State of emergency extended for 3 months in Turkey

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Government has extended the state of emergency for a period of 3 months, and the decision was sent to parliament for approval in connection with the inquiry.
Report informs, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş said.
"There is a recommendation to extend the state of emergency of National Security Council. We've taken this decision. On Wednesday, he will enter the parliament for approval”, - Kurtulmuş said to journalists in Ankara.
The state of emergency in Turkey was imposed in June 2016 after the coup attempt.
Later it was extended for three months.
