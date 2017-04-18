State of emergency extended for 3 months in Turkey

© RİA Novosti

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Government has extended the state of emergency for a period of 3 months, and the decision was sent to parliament for approval in connection with the inquiry.

Report informs, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş said.

"There is a recommendation to extend the state of emergency of National Security Council. We've taken this decision. On Wednesday, he will enter the parliament for approval”, - Kurtulmuş said to journalists in Ankara.

The state of emergency in Turkey was imposed in June 2016 after the coup attempt.

Later it was extended for three months.