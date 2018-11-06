State Department official: "Situation is complicated in Armenia"

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/a38c1648e700e3f783824b45193c816d/8dc5bf8e-8ada-46b5-bcc4-48096a2a771f_292.jpg

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the complex geographical position of Armenia, we are also concerned about the situation in the region," U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said in an interview with Radio Voice of America.

Report informs citing Armenian media that Kent asked the Armenian government to not to misunderstand him.

According to him, Iran is the main force that destabilizes the region: "The sanctions have been applied not because of Iran's nuclear weapons. Official Tehran has been subjected to restrictive measures for supporting terrorism and violating stability."

The American diplomat said he wanted to work with US partners and friends to secure them from irreversible losses.