Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of twin blast in the metro of St. Petersburg, Russia reached 14.

Report informs, Minister of Health Care of the Russian Federation Veronika Skvortsova said.

According to her, 11 people died at the scene and three died later from injuries.

Also according to the latest data of Ministry of Emergency Situations, number of people injured in the explosion increased to 51 people. 49 victims are in hospitals.