    Son in law of former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister detained

    He is suspected of having links with FETÖ

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Son in law of former Deputy Prime Minister Bülent Arınç Ekrem Yeter has been detained during the operations carried out against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, he is suspected of having links with FETÖ.

    Yildirim Beyazit University, was a member of the Education Council Ekrem Yeter was board of education member in Ankara YildirimBeyazit University.

    Recently he was dismissed from his post under the force of law.

