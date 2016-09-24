Some 600 Evacuated From Moscow Railway Station After Bomb Call

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Around 600 people have been evacuated from Moscow's Kievskiy train station after a bomb threat alert was triggered by an anonymous call, the Russian capital's emergencies services source told RIA Novosti, Report informs.

"Some 600 people have been evacuated from the train station building, dog handlers are working on the scene," the source said. The station continued to operate as normal otherwise, according to the source.