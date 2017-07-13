10 Turkish soldiers injured in depot fire near Syrian border

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ten soldiers have been injured in the fire in an ammunition depot in the south-east of Turkey's Kilis province near the border with Syria, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"On July 13, on the Kilis-Gaziantep highway, fire occurred in a military unit; the fire spread to the ammunition depot because of the wind and it resulted in the explosion. There are no casualties; 10 soldiers have been slightly injured from poisoning by combustion products and sent to hospital. Fire extinguishing is in progress," local authorities informed.