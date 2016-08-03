 Top
    Close photo mode

    Soldier run away from Russian military base in Armenia

    A soldier was arrested and handed over to Russian border guards

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Once again soldier run away from Russian military base No 102 in Gyumri .

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, soldier, whose name not disclosed detained by villagers in Voskeask and surrendered to Russian border guards.

    Head of village administration of Voskeas in Shirak region Artashes Sahakyan confirmed information.

    "Three people detained him and returned to military base", said A. Sahakyan, not answering the question, whether the soldier had weapon or not.

    Notably, on January 12, 2015 Russian serviceman Valery Permyakov escaped from the 102 military base in Gyumri  shot 6 members of Avetisyan family.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi