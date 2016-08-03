Soldier run away from Russian military base in Armenia

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Once again soldier run away from Russian military base No 102 in Gyumri .

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, soldier, whose name not disclosed detained by villagers in Voskeask and surrendered to Russian border guards.

Head of village administration of Voskeas in Shirak region Artashes Sahakyan confirmed information.

"Three people detained him and returned to military base", said A. Sahakyan, not answering the question, whether the soldier had weapon or not.

Notably, on January 12, 2015 Russian serviceman Valery Permyakov escaped from the 102 military base in Gyumri shot 6 members of Avetisyan family.