Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A six-storey building has collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Anadolu that the emergency services began rescue operations at the scene.

According to the preliminary data, at least 1 person was killed and four were injured.